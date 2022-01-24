Nevada County police blotter: Woman threatens to shoot dog

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:21 p.m. — A caller at Little Deer and Pekolee drives reported a suspicious subject in a camper on property owned by her boyfriend. She wanted the subject removed. Contact was made with caller and owner, and advised of issues with ex-tenant.

8:15 p.m. — Multiple 911 calls made from Dawn Lane and Wolf Mountain Road reported numerous gun shots over a 30-minute period, possibly originating from vehicles running up and down Wolf Mountain Lane. An extensive area check was done with gunshots heard, but no origin was found.

Sunday

2:43 a.m. — A call near Scott’s Valley and Willow Valley roads from a woman not on the scene said she received a call from her mother, adding that her husband pushed her down and is screaming at her. She requested a welfare check.





8:46 a.m. — A caller at Birchville and Pleasant Valley roads reported going to a residence to ask about a cow in the roadway, and near the driveway standing behind a tree was a 3 year old in a T-shirt and underwear. Questioned about his parents’ presence, he said they were not at home.

9:57 a.m. — A caller at Mystery Lane and Rough and Ready Highway reported people they thought had warrants and had been dealing drugs. Male and female subjects arrived on a red motorcycle. Caller reported they went into a trailer with an add-on. Deputy advised a woman was detained at 11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from West Hill Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported her boyfriend stole her Silver Jeep Wrangler while she slept. Caller said her boyfriend does occasionally drive the vehicle with her in it, but he did not have permission that day. However, she did not tell him he could not drive it. Caller wanted to know where vehicle was towed to, and she was given the location of vehicle.

12:46 p.m. — A caller at Sierra Drive and Vista Avenue reported a possible subject using narcotics who’d been asked to leave the property previously. The subject was returning Sunday. Caller is concerned because subject has previously been aggressive.

3:35 p.m. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive and Western Gateway Park reported a woman harassing people behind the baseball diamonds at the creek. She threatened to shoot a dog, but no weapons were seen. Caller stated this was the third time it’s happened. Caller said subject ran her and her friends away because subject’s dog harassed her dog. Subject then screamed at more people to get off her property and to exit the creek.

5:35 p.m. — Multiple callers at Brewer Road and Cane Lane reported numerous shots fired from a possibly large caliber, loud weapon. One caller believed the shooting came from Morningside Road. Final caller requested contact even though the shooting ceased.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:35 p.m. — A caller at Boulder and Broad streets reported a trespasser cutting through the property for the last three days to access the creek to gold pan. Caller does not want the transient on the property, but there are not “No Trespassing” signs posted.

Saturday

4:16 p.m. — A caller at Broad and Commercial streets reported a woman refusing to leave the store. She then moved outside to the front. The woman called out the caller’s name. The caller was concerned it was a threat. It has been an ongoing issue.

— William Roller