Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman thinks bird hunter is her stepdaughter shooting at her

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported an unknown person has been throwing trash in her trash cans after she puts them out for collection.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported two men walking down the street who he believed were suspicious but could not articulate exactly why. The caller said he was from the Bay Area and "used to live in the ghetto." The caller said the two men "look like they don't belong." The caller said he could "tell they are going to commit a crime. They're black. I am all too familiar with these kinds of people. Trust me."

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a man passed out on the sidewalk in front of a business with drug paraphernalia around him.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported someone in the emergency room wasn't causing a disturbance, but was demanding assistance that emergency room staff could not provide.

3:57 p.m. —A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a woman came into a business and tried to pay for items with a "bad check." The woman gave the items back and left the business. The woman was arrested for shoplifting.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman tried to buy something at a business. When the woman reached for her wallet, she dropped a firearm on the ground and started ranting. The woman was arrested for public intoxication, two Nevada County warrants and two Placer County warrants.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive requested law enforcement's help in retrieving her medication from her residence. The caller said she'd been in a verbal argument with someone at her home the day prior over whether or not they wanted a turkey and felt uncomfortable gathering her belongings.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3:26 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported his caregiver was withholding his medication.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported she had been walking around the pond on her property with her dog when someone fired two shotgun rounds in her direction. The caller said she is getting divorced from her husband and her stepdaughter wants her out of the house. She said she was "99 percent sure" she saw her stepdaughter holding the shotgun, who later fled in a gray sedan. The caller hid in her bedroom and said her husband was upstairs in a separate bedroom, where he had access to three firearms. The caller said her husband is an alcoholic and was likely intoxicated. She said the shots fired in her direction were "for sure intentional," and, because of ongoing hostility, believed the incident wasn't accidental. On call back, the caller said her husband had left in his vehicle. Law enforcement later reported no crime had occurred and a man had been shooting at a bird.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported finding "another" model hot air balloon. The caller reported being concerned about an ongoing fire hazard.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Piper Lane reported an injured fawn.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported five cows on his property. Law enforcement later reported the cows had been chased back to their owner's property.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported going to check on her late father's house, which was supposed to be vacant, and hearing a woman screaming inside. The caller said her father had passed away more than 20 years ago, and she hadn't checked on the property in over two months. A woman who lived at another residence on the property, whom the caller said she was in the process of evicting, arrived home and defended the person who had been staying in the caller's father's house. The caller said she was scared and was hiding behind a tree. She then reported hearing two "pops like a gun" and running to a different tree.

— Matthew Pera