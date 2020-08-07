Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman takes wrong drive-thru order, says she has COVID-19

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:04 a.m. — A caller in the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a woman passed out next to a business. The woman was taken to the hospital.

3:30 p.m. — A caller in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a woman went through a business’ drive-thru and took the wrong order. She refused to return it, saying she had COVID-19. She then drove away without paying for it.

8:43 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at customers in front of a store. He was told not to return.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

3:09 a.m. — A caller on Beehive Lane, near Buckeye Road, reported a man who was under the influence in the backyard trying to cut down a tree. The caller fired a warning shot, but the man didn’t leave. Authorities arrived and made an arrest.

12:27 p.m. — A caller on Indian Springs Road reported that a former coworker came to her property and began throwing items and speeding on her driveway. Authorities contacted the caller, who wasn’t cooperative.

1:07 p.m. — A caller on Dolores Drive, near Alta Street, reported that on July 20 she found a pile of items neatly placed in front of her home. They included credit cards. The caller hadn’t been able to contact the owner, and wanted to file a report.

2:29 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Ladino Avenue, reported that someone kept coming to a business, harassing employees and talking about conspiracy theories.

2:29 p.m. — A caller on Torrey Pines Drive, near Poplar Road, reported receiving a stuffed animal in the mail from China. The caller had heard about people receiving odd packages from overseas.

3:24 p.m. — A caller on Relief Hill Road reported that she was driving when a former colleague approached and began screaming at her and spit in her face. He said he’d beat her, and then tried to ram her vehicle. The former colleague told authorities that the situation happened differently.

8:28 p.m. — A caller on Gibboney Lane, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported possible transients camping in a tent on her property.

8:30 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive reported a man kept driving slowly through the area, watching children swimming.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:48 a.m. — A caller on Miners Trail said he was picking up trash when someone approached and threatened to break his fingers if he touched his property.

— Alan Riquelmy