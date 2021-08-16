Nevada County police blotter: Woman sitting in middle of road, throwing rocks at cars

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

12:10 a.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man under the influence of methamphetamine who was waving around his knife in front of a residence.

2:28 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported that he had been hit in the face with a rock thrown by another man. The caller was later transported to a medical facility to have his injuries examined.

2:48 a.m. — A woman calling from the 300 block of Mill Street reported another woman, who had threatened the caller, was screaming erratically, and had been using cocaine around a 4-year-old child. The caller herself later admitted to also consuming cocaine. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two individuals on the premises who had apparently threatened to kill a staff member who had reprimanded them for causing a disturbance. The two individuals were later contacted by police and admonished for trespassing.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported that someone had stolen their iPad and was now trying to access the caller’s financial information through the device.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way, near Bitney Springs Road, reported that a strange man was trespassing on her property, yelling and causing a disturbance.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Ironclad Road, reported that a residence had been broken into sometime in the past month while it had been unoccupied.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Creek Road, near Long Point Road, reported a physical altercation between the caller’s neighbors and a man who had apparently been trespassing on their property. At least one man involved in the altercation was reportedly bleeding from his mouth and nose, and the neighbors had apparently defended themselves with a baseball bat and a wrench.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and McCourtney roads reported a woman sitting in the middle of the road who had apparently been throwing rocks at passing vehicles and had already broken someone’s windshield.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive, near Nevada City Avenue, reported an ongoing trespassing issue with another man who was apparently stealing power from the caller’s RV.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:06 a.m. — A woman calling from South Pine and Calvary streets reported that her daughter had hit her three to four times in the head during a domestic altercation, and that she did not feel safe with the daughter in the house that night.

— Stephen Wyer