Nevada County police blotter: Woman seen waving large knife

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:37 a.m. — A caller on Summit Ridge Drive reported a trespasser on a private road. The caller asked the subject not to walk her dog and the subject ignored the request.

11:33 a.m. — A 911 caller on Metz Ranch Road reported the theft of some items.

1:09 p.m. — A caller at Newtown Road and Lois Lane reported squatters living in a vacant house near her location. The caller requested police persuade the homeowners to deal with the issue.

3:11 p.m. — A caller at Lone Bobcat Way reported a theft from his RV on his property. The caller has a picture of the subject coming and going from his security cameras and the incident has occurred before.

5:07 p.m. — A caller at Scotts Flat Pines Road and Mile Drive reported a vehicle stolen from his unlocked garage. The vehicle is a 2015 Porsche 911 Turbo. The theft occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

8:55 p.m. — A nurse at Chaen Road and Cobblestone Lane requested a call back, referencing a subject who was on a hold and making threats she was going to stab her grandfather when she gets released.

9:15 p.m. — A 911 caller from Ridge Estates Road and Evergreen Drive reported the mother of his juvenile left his 2 year old unattended and was now trying to kick him out. On call back, the caller reported his sister and the subject were in an argument. The caller’s sister was holding the other female down. The women were then separated and the subject was in the house.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:06 a.m. — A caller at Broad Street reported a transient woman keeps waving a large knife, then concealing it in a kitchen towel.

9:26 p.m. — A 911 CHP transfer caller from Nevada City Highway and Searls Avenue reported an incoherent male wearing a dark shirt screaming and wandering around for 10 minutes.

— William Roller