Nevada County police blotter: Woman seen screaming, throwing groceries at customers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:50 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who was screaming in the parking lot outside and throwing groceries at customers. The woman apparently was brandishing a stick, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the caller added.

7:25 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Mill Street reported a suspicious occupied vehicle that had been on the same street for four days. The caller said that they believed that the occupants of the vehicle were either casing houses or doing drugs.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street said that they had video evidence of another individual trespassing on their property in violation of a restraining order. A police report was taken of the incident and forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was stealing numerous items from the store, including towels, face wash, and cords.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9 a.m. — A caller from Crestview Drive reported that a man she knew, and had been arrested the day before, was now trying to contact her adult daughter. He’d been seen walking around her daughter’s house suspiciously.

9:45 a.m. — A woman calling from Lena Court reported her husband was missing, after he apparently stopped answering his phone while on a cross-country road trip. The woman said that she was concerned that her husband was lost, adding that he suffers from dementia.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street, near Brentwood and Sierra College drives, reported that their dog had been stolen. A police report was taken of the incident.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Lakeside Campground reported a large group of young adults who were behaving aggressively, possibly drinking underage, and were being non-cooperative with a recreation camp official who was trying to talk to them.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Marilyn Court, near Francis Drive, reported that her neighbor’s dog had just bitten her son. The woman did not wish to press charges but asked for animal control to contact the neighbor.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street, near Nevada Street, reported that her children were being abused and held captive, and she requested assistance from law enforcement.

— Stephen Wyer