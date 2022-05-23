Nevada County police blotter: Woman says she was assaulted with baseball bat and beer bottle

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

8:08 a.m. — A caller at Bank and Tinloy streets requested a call back about her being assaulted Friday afternoon with a beer bottle and baseball bat.

6:15 p.m. — A caller at West Main Street reported a landlord stole food and phones.

Sunday

10:14 a.m. — A caller at Freeman Lane reported a stolen, white, travel pop-up trailer last seen Saturday.

9:33 p.m. — A caller at Sutton Way reported a disturbance with a transient man who threw a pen that hit the caller. This was over a bathroom being locked.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saturday

3:24 a.m. — A 911 caller from Echo Drive and Cascade Way reported the landlord’s family members were in her home trying to kick her out. A woman punched her in the face. On call back, caller said she thought they have police scanners because she heard subjects say she just called the police and then got quiet. Dispatch explained the eviction process.

10:27 a.m. — A caller at Shady Creek Drive and Twi Lite Way reported the neighbor’s children threw a brick through a window of a trailer, and sprayed a fire extinguisher over it, as well as other vandalism. They also stole $40 from a shed earlier this month. The caller was trying to work with the parents, but there wasn’t much success.

3:09 p.m. — A caller at Woodwardia Place and Northview Drive reported a suspicious woman who came to an open house and was suspected of stealing jewelry. The woman came to the address again Saturday to another open house and was sitting in the road, possibly waiting for the agent to leave to steal additional items.

4:13 p.m. — A 911 caller on Cruzon Grade Road reported her black 2003 BMW was taken a few weeks ago. The caller was attempting to sell it and a subject had not given money to the caller for the vehicle.

Sunday

1:08 p.m. — A 911 caller from Lake City Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported he thought he saw a kidnapping suspect two hours ago in a dark colored Dodge Neon-type of vehicle. The caller said when he looked at the subject, he purposely looked the other direction.

8: 21 p.m. — A 911 caller from Mooney Flat and Pleasant Valley roads reported a man drinking beer while driving an RV with a horse tied to the mirror, last seen heading toward Engelbright.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

11:24 a.m. — A caller at Broad and York streets reported a subject in front of her business refusing to leave, arguing with the caller and asking for money as people went by.

6:58 p.m. — A caller at Broad Street and the Highway 49/20 ramp reported her gray 2019 Nissan Rouge was taken within the last 30 minutes. All keys were accounted for. Unknown destination or direction.

— William Roller