Nevada County police blotter: Woman says husband is bothering her, she doesn’t need that

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:12 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Freeman Lane reported seeing two men climb over a fence near some hot tubs. The caller, saying they are transients, yelled at them.

10:43 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a tan Toyota Camry left the parking lot after shattering a vehicle’s windows.

3:57 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a transient panhandling by a business.

4:37 p.m. — A caller near Butler and Minnie streets reported kids playing on park equipment too small for them.

9:08 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Whiting Street reported three people outside her door. The caller knows the people, who are transients, and said they weren’t allowed inside that night. The men tried to force their way inside.

Saturday

9:52 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported losing $500 in a phone scam.

4:20 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of June Drive reported that someone living in a trailer next to her threw two bottles of urine on her property.

6:01 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that “her husband was nagging her and she doesn’t need that.”

9:12 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a customer refused to leave after lifting up her shirt. The customer was then following the caller around a store.

Sunday

2:23 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of McNab Circle reported two people looking into windows and under decks, trying to find access into homes.

3:26 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Washington Street reported a woman “came after” the caller with a hammer.

11:21 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Walsh Street reported a woman was screaming at him in a laundromat.

3:58 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a transient panhandling.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

9:21 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Trauner Lane, reported that he wanted to file a vandalism report. One of his work trucks was covered in human feces.

10:09 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Mountain Rose Road, reported someone had returned to the area and was harassing people. The caller said the person is not allowed on the property.

1:48 p.m. — A caller near Reader Ranch Road and Highway 49 reported a transient camp. A motorhome and two vehicles had been parked in the area for over a week.

3:50 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Stagecoach Way, reported a man had smeared human feces on her car door handles, and left underwear on some plants. The caller said the man has threatened to kill her and her daughter.

7:37 p.m. — A caller on Hansen Lane, near Tabard Court, reported two men came to their door and began pounding on it. The caller believed the men had been casing the house. The men said they were hiking and got lost. The caller told them to leave.

