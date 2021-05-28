Nevada County police blotter: Woman says boyfriend stole car with 5 year old inside

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:14 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported hearing an aggressive verbal confrontation between two individuals outside a nearby apartment complex. The caller reported hearing a substantial amount of screaming and yelling, and said that both people sounded intoxicated.

3:48 a.m. — A caller at Berryman and South Auburn streets reported hearing a woman screaming for help. The caller did not see the woman as it was dark, and said that the woman later stopped screaming and was now crying.

9 a.m. — A caller from a mental health clinic at Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported that a man was threatening to stab his housemates. The subject making the threats later left the institution on foot and was seen heading toward Sutton Way.

10:03 a.m. — Multiple callers near Highway 49 and Brunswick Road notified police of a tan pit bull running in and out of the roadway and obstructing traffic. Callers reported that cars were having to slam on their breaks to avoid hitting the dog. One of the callers tried to corral the dog but was unable to do so.





10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road reported that he had been physically assaulted by his step-father. No other details were given, except that the step-father had left the scene in his white Chevrolet truck with an accompanying camper shell, lumber rack, and a trailer full of trash, and was possibly headed toward the McCourtney Road Transfer Station.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a man who had been trying to fight people at a nearby bank, and appeared intoxicated. The man was later seen in the street giving people the middle finger. Grass Valley police later contacted the man and arrested him for a probation violation.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a woman who was intoxicated and refusing to leave when asked to do so.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road reported hearing four gunshots nearby. At least two of the gunshots were apparently close to a nearby home improvement retail business. No other details were provided and the woman did not see who fired the shots.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that her boyfriend had stolen her car with her 5-year-old son inside. The car was described as a beige 2002 Chevy pickup truck. It was unclear where the car was headed, and Grass Valley police responded to the scene in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Interstate 80 and the Kingvale Exit reported a vehicle that was driving erratically and swerving into other lanes. The vehicle was described as a white or silver Mustang, and the caller claimed that the driver was not using their hands to drive.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported that he had been assaulted with a crowbar by a man in a red Dodge truck. The caller said that the man had insisted that the caller get out of his car, as the caller was apparently trespassing, and had then struck him with a crowbar on the arm.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Road, near Oro Valley Road and Camelia Way, reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and leaving death threats on her voicemail. The caller said that she was in the process of obtaining a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend.

9:32 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Newton Road reported a woman who was jumping into traffic and waving a white sheet around.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

3:10 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Boulder Street, near Park Avenue and Broad Street, reported that her neighbor was on her property trespassing and carrying an ax. The incident was apparently the latest in a history of ongoing issues between the two neighbors.

— Stephen Wyer