Nevada County police blotter: Woman says bank account emptied through scam

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

12:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that two teenagers had broken into his residence and stolen some video games. The caller added that he was home when the crime occurred, and that the teenagers had picked a lock to obtain entry.

5:56 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that his vehicle had been stolen. The caller said that he had gone to the bathroom and left his vehicle running, and that it was gone when he came back. The car was described as a gray Isuzu Rodeo.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported that a group of individuals in a gray van were harassing customers and staff.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a traffic accident that resulted in unspecified injuries.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street claimed that a known cocaine dealer is living on their street, and added that this individual is growing marijuana in their basement.

7:42 p.m. — A woman from Mainhart Drive called to report a residence nearby that she believes is being used to sell drugs. She added that she has seen teenagers climbing out of windows at the residence at night and is concerned that some of them may be missing or runaways.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

4:27 p.m. — A caller near Jones Ridge and Red Dog roads reported that her vehicle had been stolen from a friend’s residence. The vehicle was described as a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban. Police later located the abandoned car nearby.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Thiel Way reported that she had been scammed and her bank account had been emptied of thousands of dollars.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported that a man and a woman were yelling and making threats toward the caller, not longer after the caller had reported them to police for child abuse.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive, near Lakeshore North and Kingston Lane, reported that a man had yelled that he was going to kill a woman in his car, as they both drove through a resident gate. The vehicle being driven was described as a gray Hyundai.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from a business at Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road and Lark Street, reported that a man had threatened a clerk at the business after she had refused to sell him wine.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:21 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported seeing a large amount of liquid chemicals flowing across a parking lot into a nearby storm drain. Cal Fire was contacted to handle the incident.