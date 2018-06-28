Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman said husband should have known she was crazy 32 years ago when he married her

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported he was threatened by a neighbor.

1:10 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive. A person was arrested on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a man causing a disturbance, swearing and kicking out a bust stop panel. A person was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and vandalism.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman walking slowly around a store with a shopping cart but kept putting items into a shopping bag under a poncho. The caller believed she was going to try to shoplift. The caller called back confirming the shoplift.

4:30 p.m. —A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man with lots of tattoos screaming and yelling and acting like he was on drugs.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported waiting in his brother's car and someone threw a firecracker in the vehicle. The caller said it burned his wrist.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men running out of a store, the larger man in front yelling for help and another chasing him.

6:45 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported a man running down Freeman Lane like he had just done something wrong.

6:40 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Walsh Street reported a bicyclist pulled up next to the caller's vehicle and began yelling at him and screaming at his children.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Walker Drive left the line open. A woman was talking about Jordan basketball shoes and how often she cleans them to keep them nice. A pocket dial was verified.

10:40 p.m. — A officers was flagged down near the corner of South Auburn and Neal regarding grand theft auto.

10:56 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of South Auburn Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear.

11:06 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Allison Ranch Road and McCourtney Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:08 p.m. — A person from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported seeing someone on her video with a flashlight sitting in her parking lot. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, loitering on private property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Thursday

1:04 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stole half the grocery carts from one side of the store. The caller said someone told them there was a man taking a cart every 10 minutes or so.

1:38 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two people just attempted to take a cart full of items and were stopped.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

6:04 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported loose pigs in the area.

8:26 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Brunswick Road disconnected. On call back the caller said there were about 20 geese in the road and the caller was afraid they will cause an accident or get hurt.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive reported a juvenile acting strange. The boy left his pants and shoes on the caller's front porch.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the pigs were back.

9:53 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a driver passing over the double yellow, driving into oncoming traffic, travelling at a high rate of speed and flipping other drivers off as they pass them.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported her 68-year-old mother being defiant and has left the house using a walker. The caller said her mom was seeking marijuana, which she was refusing to provide.

1:21 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Orchard Springs Road and Larsen Road reported a loose Siberian husky. The caller said the husky tried to attack the caller's dog. When the caller tried to shoo the dog away, the dog's owner threw a log at the caller. No charges were sought and the situation was mediated.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported drug deals happening.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road requested campers be removed. The caller said there were 8-10 people, two RVs and a dog. The caller said the dog had been fighting with other camper's dogs and people were wakeboarding in a way that was disruptive to other campers. The caller already advised the campers to pack up and leave and the campers were not leaving.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported she showed up at the house and was locked out by her husband. The caller said both parties are crazy but he shouldn't be doing this because he knew she was crazy before he married her 32 years ago.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:13 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 500 block of Highway 49. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man in the middle of the road, carrying on with himself.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported next to the retaining wall at the end of the metal railing was a gallon sized bag of white powder.

10:15 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man in the woods possibly having an argument with himself.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man screaming "ow." A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak