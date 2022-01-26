Nevada County police blotter: Woman run over then assaulted during child custody exchange
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:38 a.m. — A caller at Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported a restraining order violation that happened after school. The subject is restrained from children.
12:27 p.m. — A caller on Glasson Way reported an 18 year old on an involuntary mental health crisis hold left through the emergency room doors with security following. Caller said subject was trying to get to a house in Auburn.
2:47 p.m. — A caller at Hydraulic Way and Mooney Flat Road requested a civil standby to enforce a stay away order. Subjects were at his house who are not supposed to be there. Caller stated the order has not been served yet, as the subjects keep hiding when attempting to serve documents.
2:55 p.m — A caller at North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Rockway Place reported she posted on Facebook about giving away firewood. A woman showed up who was asking a lot of personal questions and acting threatening toward the caller. The subject followed the caller’s family when they left the residence.
4:17 p.m. — A caller at Poplar Meadow Lane and New School Street reported his life was threatened by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, who carries a knife on his hip and is his coworker and neighbor.
9:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Interstate 80 reported his girlfriend was run over, then beat up by his children’s mother. She had foot and hand injuries, and medical help was requested. The incident occurred during a child custody exchange.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
10:14 a.m. — A caller at Zion Street reported two subjects panhandling in front of a business. The caller said they are known drug dealers/users and panhandle to buy more drugs.
— William Roller
