Nevada County police blotter: Woman wants to know the way to San Jose

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:08 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported the theft of a generator.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported vandalism. A second caller reported a window had been broken at a neighboring office.

Support Local Journalism Donate



9:28 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a fence.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a fraud by a customer.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 bock of Neal Street reported the theft of an iPhone.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and a woman stole flowers from a yard.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported a man kicked in the door and punched a hole in the wall before leaving. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported a man and a woman stole food.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifted items. She paid for the items.

Saturday

1:36 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving five to 10 people.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Kate Hayes Street reported a vehicle had been gone through and $3 taken. Extra patrols were requested.

2:52 p.m. — Several callers from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle into a tree.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man assaulted a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

Sunday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight. A person was cited on suspicion of battery. At 1:16 a.m., a caller from the business reported five to 10 people in a physical fight.

11:17 a.m. — A woman said she was not from the area and needed to know the way to get back to San Jose.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a backpack.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a burglary to a business.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient throwing furniture. A man was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and violating probation.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man looking into vehicles. He was moving on.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Windsor Lane reported a sign that said “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter.”

7:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man threw a drink at an employee.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a person stole alcohol. The suspect was cited on suspicion of violating probation.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a dumpster fire.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman who was either hit by a car or dragged by a car.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:05 p.m. — A woman from Sages Road reported someone found her pet pig and won’t return it. She called back to report the person who found it just wants a photo to prove it belongs to her before returning it. She was providing a photo. At 9:04 p.m., she reported her pig was being held hostage.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake and Old Fuller Lake roads reported the theft of timber from property by a neighbor.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Twin Star Lane reported the theft of a jackhammer and keys from an unlocked vehicle.

Saturday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a physical fight.

3:53 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported seeing flashlights in the backyard and hearing footsteps. No one was located.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported theft.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a physical fight, which was found to have been a mutual scuffle over car keys.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a theft from a vehicle.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported the backs of the mailboxes were open with mail inside.

3:30 p.m. — A woman from Dixon Road reported the theft of a purse from her driveway, with a bank card being used.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported the front of a cluster mailbox was open with a lot of mail inside. The mail was taken to the post office.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a paddleboard worth $700 had been vandalized, possibly by juveniles partying at the beach, and could not be repaired.

6:31 p.m. — A caller reported a man was at a campground on Relief Hill Road and said he was scared, and mentioned something about witchcraft. At 8:49 p.m. the man called to report he needed medical attention, and that someone was trying to kill him. He then said he was under the influence of marijuana.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Owl Road reported a physical fight.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane reported a physical fight, with a man breaking items and kicking items.

Sunday

4:10 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported hearing a physical fight involving two women. No one was located.

4:53 a.m. — A woman from Dawn Lane reported a man broke a car window, possibly with a rock.

6:21 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive and Incense Court reported mailboxes had been knocked down.

7:52 a.m. — A caller from Little Hill Lane reported a friend took a vehicle, leaving a note.

9 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a man causing a disturbance, wanting propane without being able to pay for it. The man, who wore one black shoe and one red shoe, was yelling and saying he owned the place. The man then called to report he had been assaulted and forced off the property.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road reported a man said he had been beaten up.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff and Red Dog roads reported a group of dirt bikers were trespassing and tried to punch a man when confronted. The other party called and said the original caller tried to run them over.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported people had been living in a Porsche on the property, doing drugs.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a meth deal just occurred.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a man waving a knife and making statements about child molestation and white supremacy. He pushed someone before leaving.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Grass Valley Avenue reported a woman punching out vehicle windows and making threats.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported a drunken woman was stealing items. She was cited and released on suspicion of violating a restraining order, trespassing and petty theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man shoplifted a bag of items.

Saturday

9:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported vandalism.

Sunday

12:36 a.m. — A man from Broad and Spring streets reported losing his wallet and having someone use his card at Walmart.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street and Chief Kelly Drive reported the theft of a bicycle.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported someone broke into a house and kicked the back door in.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported vandalism to a rental.

— Liz Kellar