Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports ongoing issue with dog attacks

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

6 a.m. — A caller from Joerger Drive, near Coldwater Road, reported that someone had broken into an asphalt plant. No further details were provided.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Sintek Lane, reported that an aggressive dog had attacked her on the same property where she’d previously been attacked by another dog. The woman said that the Sheriff’s Office had previously taken one of the aggressive dogs, but had failed to capture the other one.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rosemary Lane reported an ongoing issue with a neighboring dog trespassing and bothering customers. A police report was taken of the incident.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rim Rock Lane reported a driver who was texting and swerving dangerously all over the road.





5:01 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane, near Purdon Road, reported that some supplies had been stolen out of his tractor, including some irrigation supplies and a battery.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive, near Bivens and Maranantha places, reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor repeatedly flipping him off.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported an unlawful homeless camp in the area that was producing a tremendous amount of trash. The caller said that the camp was abandoned at the moment, but that it often was frequented in the early morning.

— Stephen Wyer