Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports bear eating food in her kitchen

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

5:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man who was yelling at people and behaving erratically.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported that someone had broken his car window with a piece of a toilet.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported an issue at his business with two customers who were being extremely rude and refusing to leave.

5:31 p.m. — A caller who requested to remain anonymous reported having witnessed an assault the previous night outside of a business on the 100 block of Neal Street.





7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that someone had stolen some food from the business. A police report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Wild Cherry Lane, near Lorraine Place, reported that there was a bear in her downstairs kitchen that was eating her food. The caller said that she was unable to scare off the bear on her own and requested assistance.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Friendly Valley Place reported that a homeowner in the area had threatened some crews doing work on a property, apparently because the homeowner did not understand that they had permission to come onto the premises.

12:17 p.m.— A caller from Iola Way, near Sharon Way, reported that a man had threatened the caller’s wife with a shotgun. Apparently the man who made the threats was upset after a vehicle collision. A police report was taken of the incident.

1:54 p.m. — A man calling from Bristow Court and Quail Creek Road reported that his brother had been missing for three weeks. The man said that he was concerned because his brother suffers from mental health issues.

3:57 p.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after a woman saw the man near Centennial Drive and Idaho Maryland Road, and recognized that this man had been identified by police as a suspect in a previous burglary incident.

7:04 p.m. — A woman was arrested for allegedly punching her husband at a residence off Highway 174, near Meadow View Drive and Hillview Road. The husband called 911 after a heated altercation between the couple apparently became physical.

— Stephen Wyer