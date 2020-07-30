Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reported screaming at barbecue pits

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:06 a.m. — A caller from Ivy Street, near School Street, reported a driver speeding and revving their engine in the area.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported a bicycle had been left in their driveway overnight.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a dog locked in a car.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a park gate torn down and field signs broken up.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive, near the Highway 49 ramp, reported a subject walking down the street with a baby placed oddly in a shopping cart.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive, near Litton Drive, reported several subjects sleeping in vehicles.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

3:00 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road, near Tranquility Lane, reported a woman standing in the roadway waving her arms.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane, near Willow Pines Court, reported her neighbor’s pigs broke into her yard and broke her water spigot.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding Road reported they had found out through various parties that her landlord was loading her property into a U-Haul.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported a vehicle entered and idled on her property. The caller stated the vehicle stayed in her mailbox area and she had been threatened.

10:56 p.m. — A caller reported their neighbors had possibly been stealing from him for the last few weeks. The caller stated their roommate may also have participated in the theft.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:16 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a woman screaming at park barbecue pits.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a vehicle swerving through lanes and then parking illegally.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Providence Mine Road, advised a male subject was possibly asleep in a vehicle.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Lindley Avenue, reported there was a male subject screaming behind the trees outside her workplace.

— Victoria Penate