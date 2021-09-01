Nevada County police blotter: Woman reported for selling herself for sex
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:36 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman who was allegedly soliciting for prostitution outside of the store. Police responded but were unable to locate the woman.
12:11 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman who was apparently smoking marijuana out of a bong while waiting in line for her coffee.
1:03 p.m. — A woman calling from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a suspicious man the caller claimed sneaked onto her property by crawling through the bushes.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:24 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Penn Valley Drive, near Horton Street, reported that his 13-year-old son had run away. A police report was taken of the incident, but the teen was later located safely.
8:50 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Peaon Road, near Logue Lane, reported a possible case of animal abuse involving a horse that the caller claimed was starved and suffering from large open wounds.
8:59 a.m. — A caller from Penn Oak Lane, near Pioneer Way, reported hearing gunshots from a nearby property. The caller was concerned because of an apparent marijuana grow nearby that they believed may be associated with the gunshots.
9:01 a.m. — A caller from Dalewood Way, near Timberland Drive, reported that someone had broken into her locked car overnight and stolen her purse. A police report was taken of the incident.
9:02 a.m. — A staff member from Union Hill School reported a student making violent threats involving weapons via text message. It was not clear who the threats were directed towards.
1:18 p.m. — A woman was arrested at a residence on Cooper Road for multiple charges including trespassing, burglary, and battery against a peace officer. The suspect’s mother had called law enforcement after the suspect had apparently shown up at the residence naked and under the influence of drugs. The caller said that her daughter had just been released from jail and had tried to break into her car after showing up, prompting the mother to call the police.
8:04 p.m. — An employee at a bar/restaurant in the Lake of the Pines community reported a customer who had thrown a drink at them and threatened to hit another customer.
— Stephen Wyer
