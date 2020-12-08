Nevada County police blotter: Woman reported for drawing hearts in the road
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man in a vehicle who might be impaired, talking to himself and slapping stuff. He then was rapping in the driver’s seat.
9:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and two women spray painted a picture in the bathroom.
9:42 a.m. — A woman reported a man broke probation, drank alcohol and caused a disturbance. She was taking him to the hospital when he got mad and tried to crash the car. She dropped him off on McKnight Way and he left on foot.
11:06 a.m. — Several callers from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man “flailing around.” He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported an aggressive man tried to punch through a vehicle window with a scooter handle bar and damaged the vehicle.
5:14 p.m. — A man from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a deer in his back yard that keeps charging him when he tries to let it out.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported hearing a loud explosion. Nothing was located.
9:12 a.m. — A caller reported an 8-year-old boy took a credit card and needed to be counseled.
10:32 a.m. — A caller from Honeysuckle Way reported finding a huge pile of opened mail and Amazon packages from all over the county.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from Selby Lane reported 30 mailboxes found open.
11:50 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported an ongoing issue with reckless driving and illegal dumping.
2:10 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Acres roads reported a man walking with lots of mail. He could not be located.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon and Rock Creek roads reported finding mail on the side of the road.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road and Garden Lane reported a slashed tire and missing cameras.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
10:07 a.m. — A man from Nile Street reported a phone scam involving Amazon.
12:06 p.m. — A caller from Uren and Nevada streets reported a woman drawing hearts in the road.
12:42 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Brock Road reported a theft.
— Liz Kellar
