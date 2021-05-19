Nevada County police blotter: Woman removes clothing, walks down street

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a dog that had been left in a car with the windows rolled up for over an hour. The caller said that the dog appeared to be in distress.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from a business at the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man who was being belligerent and refusing to leave when asked to do so. The man had apparently thrown water in another customer’s face.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported physical abuse to two juveniles. The caller said that the boyfriend of the mother of the two children had kicked a female juvenile. It was unclear what else may have occurred. The father of the children later called police and told them not to come, as the two juveniles were not in any danger.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man who was being aggressive and threatening guests. The man was described as a white male in his 50s, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. Police later arrived at the scene and made contact with the man.

10:17 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported a man who had lain down in the middle divide of the roadway.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

11:17 a.m. — A caller from Mystery Lane, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a wild pig that had been traversing a neighbor’s property and was now being attacked by the neighbor’s dogs.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road, near Adam Avenue, reported that a woman had stripped naked in front of his house and was now walking toward Gold Drive and was stopping traffic.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a naked woman walking up the street carrying a sleeping bag. The caller described the woman as having a tattoo of a sword on her back.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

9:06 p.m. — A caller from New Mohawk and Gold Flat roads reported that a friend of hers has been missing for three weeks. The caller said that her friend lives out of her car, but has a job at a nearby vet.

— Stephen Wyer