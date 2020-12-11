Nevada County police blotter: Woman refuses welfare check, says ’she’s not on welfare’

Grass Valley Police Department

3:21 a.m. — A man from Mill Street reported two men were trying to steal his vehicle and had it on a jack, possibly to steal the tires. They had left and an area check was requested. A report was taken.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a vehicle hit a parked car and left the scene.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from Pampas Drive reported a man with a gun had someone on the ground and said he was making a citizen’s arrest. A man then “took off running.” A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse.

3:51 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported he had left his checkbook at a former residence and someone had recently cashed multiple fraudulent checks.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported drugs and money laid out on the back seat of a Lexus. It was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a fraud of $2,500.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Tippy Way reported the theft of lemons from a tree.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported illegal shooting. Nothing could be located.

12:16 p.m. — A woman dialed 911 accidentally. She was told to provide her address or law enforcement would perform a welfare check. She said, “I’m not on welfare and never have been,” before hanging up.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Gaston Drive and Lake Lane reported a Lexus crashed with the occupants fleeing.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Victoria Drive reported a fraud on an account.

1:54 p.m. — A woman at a gas station on Penn Valley Drive reported she paid $40 for 11 gallons of gas but her fuel gauge was showing much less gas had been pumped. When she confronted the manager, he told her to get off the property. The business was contacted and said the gas pumps had been checked the month before with no issues. The manager then called back to report there was a pump error and the business would refund the money.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs and Brindle Pony roads reported hearing screaming and five gunshots. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported two men in their 60s fighting. The caller could hear items being thrown and a lot of cussing. At 9:55 p.m., one of the men called to report being in a fight and having been assaulted. He then said he did not want to press charges and was given information about restraining orders. He had been drinking and was uncooperative. At 10:26 p.m., a caller reported the men were still fighting and screaming. A man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Nevada City Police Department

3:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street near Lindley Avenue reported a theft.

6:48 p.m. — A man on Nevada Street reported he had been hiding in the woods and reported everyone at a business was against him and he had to run for his life. He said it might be because his hair was not short and he was just trying to tell his truth. He only wanted to speak to a Black officer. He called back at 7:11 p.m. to report he was threatened by staff because he was not white and did not have a shaved head. He said he was followed and accused of trying to rob someone’s vehicle, and wanted the police to send an African American into the business undercover to prove they are racist.

