Nevada County police blotter: Woman in road was taking off clothes, stopping traffic

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:22 p.m. — A 911 caller near West McKnight Way reported a suspect who took a firearm and pointed it at the reporting party to make the caller give him a check.

1:57 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman in all black, no shoes and carrying a gallon of milk was running in front of cars, possibly having mental health issues.

2:42 p.m. — A caller near North Auburn Street reported a female yelling outside and doing sign language.

5:20 p.m. — A caller near Pleasant Street reported a subject shot the bus with an Airsoft gun and broke a window.





8:59 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street requested an officer’s presence regarding a subject threatening to put fentanyl in her boyfriend’s food several days ago.

11:04 p.m. — A caller near Plaza Drive reported she was locked out of a vehicle and did not have money for lockout assist from a tow truck company.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:04 a.m. — A 911 caller near Wellswood Way and Golden Chain Court reported that she thought someone was going to try to steal her friend’s car in the parking lot.

8:17 a.m. — A caller near Evergreen Ranch Court and Allison Ranch Road reported a 67-year-old psychiatric patient crawling in the rafters.

9:46 a.m. — A caller near Old Coach Way, between Lower Colfax Road and Cactus Lane, reported a missing 20-pound tabby cat named “Theo” from Chicago Park.

10:06 a.m. — A caller near Sierra Discovery Trail advised he found an ankle bracelet, associated with someone with Placer County probation, on the trail off Highway 20.

11:02 a.m. — A caller near Sweetland Road, between Sebastopol Road and Cemetery Street, reported ongoing issues with a neighbor shooting Airsoft guns at his residence.

11:56 p.m. — A caller near Iron Horse Drive and Brewer Road reported the neighbor’s wife came over Friday and advised the reporting party that her husband has a rifle and will shoot their dogs if seen on their property.

12:11 p.m. — A caller near Bixler and Panache places reported a tenant not allowing an inspection to happen.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near Green Valley Road, between Lakeshore South and Eucalyptus Court, reported a male subject who came to her door and said he knew her roommate, but she was not there. The subject asked the reporting party if she would put a camera in a tree and had placed several cameras in the area.

2:46 p.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported a female in the roadway taking off her clothes and stopping traffic.

3:19 p.m. — A caller near Alpine Lane and Walker Drive reported a moving company was refusing to give her her items if she did not pay $1,700.

5:54 p.m. — A caller near Waterfall Lane and Tom Ray Drive reported his ex-wife was threatening to take his cars. The reporting party yelled and screamed about how if anyone comes to his property to assault him — including cops — they will be gone.

— Rebecca O’Neil