Nevada County police blotter: Woman finds bear in her kitchen, is able to shoo it away by herself

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Crown Point Circle reported seeing an injured bear, that appeared to have a broken leg. Authorities responded but were unable to locate the bear.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a domestic dispute in a nearby residence that appeared to be escalating, with the caller reportedly hearing an intoxicated woman screaming repeatedly for an hour and a half.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from a fast food restaurant on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man who was throwing rocks at passing vehicles. The caller added that the same man had also been seen asking drivers for rides.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man the caller said had tried to forcibly gain entry to her car. Apparently, the man wanted a ride and became aggressive when she refused.





6:02 p.m. — A woman calling from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a woman who was trying to tell the caller’s 9-year-old son that she was actually her mother, and kept trying to convince the boy to leave with her.

7:15 p.m. — A man calling from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that his girlfriend had stolen all of his belongings. Apparently, the couple was in an argument and the man got out of the car, and the woman then drove off with all of his belongings in the vehicle. The car was described as a blue Chevrolet Sedan.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

4:26 a.m. — A caller from Blackbear Lane, near Stagecoach Way, reported that someone had tried to break into her house. No description of the alleged burglar was provided.

5:01 a.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Snowline Road, near Red Dog Road, reported a bear in her kitchen. Before authorities could assist, the woman called back and said she had been able to drive the bear out of her house.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Newton Road, near Kentucky Flat Road, reported that a gun had been stolen from her residence. The woman seemed to think that a friend of hers was the thief.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near John Born Road, reported a black van in the area that appeared to be casing the area, with the van’s occupants behaving suspiciously near a mailbox.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Golden Star Road, near Lode Line Way, reported a man who purportedly hit the caller’s mother in the face and stomach and vandalized her residence. The caller said that the man then left on foot, possibly armed with a knife, and was under the influence of methamphetamine.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Adams and Broad streets, reported a group of two to four men who were apparently harassing people walking through the area while having a barbecue.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Cabin Street reported a shirtless man acting suspiciously who appeared to be casing houses in the area. The caller said that the man knocked on her door and asked her if she had dropped a roll of pennies. The woman noted that the man appeared to be in an unstable mental state.

— Stephen Wyer