Nevada County police blotter: Woman coughed on after telling group to wear masks correctly

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from Richardson Street reported two males with large backpacks and flashlights going through cars in a parking lot.

6:12 a.m. — A caller from Golden Gate Terrace reported that a vehicle has been parked for three days, and requested that it be moved along.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from School Street reported that he had a trustee’s meeting with seven other people and one of them was recording it without permission.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported that, after telling several subjects to wear their masks correctly, one of them followed her to her vehicle and intentionally coughed on her.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

2:17 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported their neighbor was attempting to lure neighborhood cats into a yard containing an aggressive dog who had recently killed a kitten. The caller stated their neighbor was trapping the cats.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Buccaneer Highway reported their neighbor was hanging up lewd posters in the neighborhood.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Avenue reported her neighbor threatened to poison the caller’s dog because the dog barks in the mornings.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported she believes her tenant has been killing her chickens.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported the theft of their neighbor’s mail.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male raking leaves and pine needles onto the sidewalk.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Prosser Lake reported subjects setting off fireworks on the shore, and said they had approximately 12 cars with them.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported about 20 protesters, and they were asked to leave the road.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject harassing workers and customers at a business. The subject was also jumping into the street and “karate chopping” vehicles.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported hearing a male yelling, “I hate you,” and, “You will never see another day,” possibly at the cemetery.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a squirrel caught in a drainage flat.

— Victoria Penate