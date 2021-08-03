Nevada County police blotter: Woman claims ex threatened to kill her

Monday

5:25 a.m. — An employee from a business on the 100 block of Auburn Street reported a man who was shouting at people in the business and not leaving when asked to do so, after having not purchased anything.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported receiving threats from an individual inside the store.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Valley View Drive reported that some tools had been stolen from his truck.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman outside of a business screaming and causing an altercation with staff.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

9:46 a.m. — A caller from a business on Streeter Road, near Golden Pines Court, reported possible embezzlement by an employee. A police report was taken of the incident.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported an ongoing issue with a woman with mental health issues who was repeatedly trespassing and harassing the caller.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive and Jodette Lane reported that his grandmother had been scammed out of $3,500.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Borrelli Road and McKitrick Ranch Road reported a road rage incident involving two individuals the caller said were following and trying to intimidate him after he had told them to slow down.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Dandee Hill Lane, near Arrowhead Mine Road, reported that her ex had threatened to kill her and another man. The woman said that her children, who had just come back from their weekend custody stay with their father, had told her about the threats.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Combie Reservoir reported a missing juvenile who had apparently last been seen on the water in a kayak without a life vest.

— Stephen Wyer