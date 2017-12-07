Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman calls and calls and calls and calls

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:01 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a verbal disturbance over a person who drives through a stop sign every morning. The caller said he confronted the person about driving and the person threw something at the caller's vehicle. Officers mediated the situation.

8:20 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported an RV occupied by transients dealing drugs out of the vehicle. Contact was made with a person who had been warned repeatedly. He was moving on and advised of the no camping laws in the city limits.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man inside a shop refusing to leave and causing a disturbance regarding a maintenance dispute.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported that at 9 a.m. a man walked into her apartment saying he was looking for someone named "Zach." The caller said the person then left the apartment. The caller didn't think about reporting it until she spoke with her daughter.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Linden Avenue requested the number for information. The caller refused to confirm a name and address, saying she was on the Christmas tree.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Ridge Road reported theft of a vehicle on Dec. 3 or 4. The keys were accounted for.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported an aggressive driver went off the road and clipped a mileage marker and was then in an argument with another driver. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Solar Drive reported receiving text messages saying people get shot every day.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a moving truck on the side of the road and a box truck parked next to the truck with two men going through the moving truck. Officers found the men work for a moving van company and needed to transfer the load to a smaller truck as the destination road access wasn't drivable with a big rig.

5:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a person had just returned shouting and swearing and saying he was going to kill someone. He wasn't carrying any weapons but he had a cane. He was gone when officers arrived.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported the person was back. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported transients going through the trash and looking through vehicles.

Nevada County Sheriff's office

Wednesday

12:57 a.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported someone on her property. The caller was extremely argumentative and refused to give additional information. Dispatch ended the call due to verbal abuse from the caller. An addition call was received and a woman said a man had been there for hours and she hadn't called before because the sheriff's office does not do anything. The caller then started calling dispatch derogatory names. The call was disconnected by dispatch when she would not answer if there was anything new to report. Another call was received with nothing new to report and was disconnected by dispatch again. She called back demanding a highway patrol officer. While on the line she said the man was leaving in an unregistered vehicle and she was responsible for it. The woman then used more profanity toward dispatch and dispatch ended the call. Another hangup was received. She called back demanding to be transferred to CHP and was transferred to CHP. She called back demanding to be transferred. The situation was mediated.

2:51 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 49 and Streeter Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

8:53 a.m. — A person was stopped on Alta Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

9:12 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Willow Valley and Genasci Road reported ongoing promiscuous shooting and blasting in the area.

2:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lakeshore North and Hazel Lane reported an irate woman was assaulted. The caller said the person refused to stop for a school bus. The caller confronted the person and said the person slammed her phone against the caller's vehicle.

4:07 p.m. — A person was stopped on Little Valley Road. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported her 3-year-old daughter missing for about 15 minutes. The caller said she was then located in the caller's room sleeping under a blanket and that no response was needed.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:38 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 700 block of Zion Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported theft of a vehicle over Thanksgiving weekend.

— Ross Maak