Nevada County police blotter: Woman calls 911 while trying to avoid process server

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from Kimberly Court reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend five days ago, and slapped in the face. Subject has been violent with law enforcement in the past. Subject was in the master bedroom, with the caller in the living room and there were two juveniles in the house.

3:38 p.m. — A caller at Frontier Lane and Oak Country Drive reported a neighbor harassing her because one of her trees fell on the subject’s shed. Subject has been calling her numerous times telling her to get her tree cut down.

4:26 p.m. — A caller at East Lime Kiln Road and Bar Paw Place reported her 40-year-old son just called her stating there is an unknown male banging on the door. Caller was concerned about her elderly mother in the residence that has medical issues. The subject is a licensed process server. Caller is avoiding service. Calls for service number were provided to subject.

4:33 p.m. — A caller at Oak Springs and Indian Springs roads reported a property owner was evicting him and kicked him out, causing a verbal argument and pushing him off the property. Caller said subjects are new property owners, and requested call back.





9:22 p.m. — A caller at School Street reported a verbal argument between the caller and her boyfriend over drug paraphernalia. Caller does not live at the location, but agreed to let her stay. Both parties agreed to stay apart for the night.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:18 p.m. — A caller at Coyote and Main streets requested a call back in reference to her daughter being held hostage and physically abused the previous night. Caller hung up when placed on hold for 911, but called back stating her daughter has a bad headache will call back when available.

2:54 p.m. — A caller at Uren and Hoffman streets reported a restraining order violation between the caller’s grandmother and a female, and he just chased the subject off the property.

— William Roller