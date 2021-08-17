Nevada County police blotter: Woman breaks into hotel room, relieves herself on bed
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
1:30 a.m. — A woman calling from North Ponderosa Way, near North Sarzac Lane, reported a domestic disturbance with a man striking her on the head and threatening her with a gun. It was not clear what had prompted the altercation, but the woman said she had to run from a residence and was pursued by the man and his mother.
8:08 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near South Sarzac Lane, reported seeing someone trying to break into a white vehicle. The caller said they weren’t sure whether the suspect was a man or a woman, adding that this person fled the scene when the caller asked them what they were doing.
8:15 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported a man who was throwing rocks into oncoming traffic.
9:39 a.m. — A caller from Stagecoach Way, near Blue Creek and Jerome roads, reported that his sister had broken several car windows and had spray painted both vehicles.
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Victoria Drive, near Lodestar Drive, reported that two dirt bikes and some remote-controlled toy cars had been stolen from their residence while they had been evacuated due to fire concerns.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from Goodall Mine Road, near Rattlesnake Road, reported two women who were apparently illegally dumping trash in the area out of a white pickup truck.
11:10 a.m. — A woman calling from Patricia Way reported being threatened by her ex-partner over her contesting his decision of where to enroll their child in school.
3:02 p.m. — A caller from a hotel on Washington Road, near Public Road, reported that a woman broke into a room, and defecated and bled onto the bed. A police report was taken of the incident.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf Road, near Cameo Road, reported a physical altercation that started when one man ran into the store and started beating up another man, who then chased the attacker off.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
2:04 p.m. — A caller from Chief Kelly Drive, near Redbud Way, reported a woman lying in the middle of a roadway who was under the influence of narcotics and was possibly having a seizure.
— Stephen Wyer
