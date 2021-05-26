Nevada County police blotter: Woman attacks vehicle, spits on caller’s child

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:22 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a man who was trespassing on private property. The man was apparently caught on video, and was seen wearing a backpack, a sweater, and a baseball cap.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from a bank on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a confrontation that took place between a customer and a bank employee when the customer apparently tried to cash an altered check. The customer became angry and was threatening to slap the employee, asking to fight them outside.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported that she had video footage of someone trying to break into her house a few nights previously.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that she was afraid for her life because her neighbor, who suffers from schizophrenia, was having a mental health crisis and was behaving in an unpredictable manner.





3:54 p.m. — A caller from the vicinity of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported that a white Toyota 4Runner was following him after a heated road rage incident.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital reported that one of their emergency room patients told staff that she was the victim of an assault. The extent of the victim’s injuries were unclear, and she did not want to identify the assaulting party to police.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

2:37 p.m. — A caller from Heesche Avenue, near Blue Sage Way, reported a group of squatters the caller said were on his property causing damage. The caller added that this had been an ongoing issue.

4:07 p.m. — A caller near Adam Avenue and Westhill Road reported that she had seen a woman in the area who was wanted by the Sheriff’s Office. The caller added that the woman had apparently attacked her vehicle and spit on the caller’s child.

5:06 p.m. — A caller off Highway 49, near Flume Street, reported that her purse had been stolen.

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Tyler Foote Crossing Road, reported seeing a vehicle dragging a cat on a leash that was tied to the car’s bumper. Another caller later reported the same incident, which was handled by California Highway Patrol officers who responded in the area. The vehicle was described as a Ford Explorer.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road and Retrac Way reported an older man who was apparently sitting in the middle of the roadway. The caller said that the man, who was possibly suffering from a mental illness, was apparently trying to get hit by oncoming vehicles.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street said that he was receiving threatening text messages from his estranged wife. The man said that they were in the middle of a dispute related to domestic violence. In her most recent threatening message, the caller said that his wife had told him that “there’s a special place for you 6 feet down.”

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Providence Mine and Doane roads, reported a man in a trailer who was causing a disturbance by yelling obscenities and playing obnoxiously loud music.

— Stephen Wyer