Nevada County police blotter: Woman assaults store employee, steals items

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:59 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a woman had assaulted an employee and stolen some items from the business before leaving. Police were unable to locate the woman, and the business declined to press charges.

1:16 a.m. — A man was booked on an outstanding felony warrant after he and another subject were reportedly acting suspiciously near a business on the 400 block of Crown Point Circle. The two individuals were apparently walking in a back parking lot where no one except authorized personnel was allowed, before the police were then called to locate the suspects.

11:27 a.m. — A caller near a bank on the 100 block of South Church Street reported a transient who seemed to be casing cars in the parking lot outside of the bank.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Litton Trail reported seeing a mountain lion in the area. Fish and Wildlife authorities responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the mountain lion.





1:04 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported that someone had tried to steal their catalytic converter.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from a school on the 100 block of Park Avenue reported a homeless man who was sleeping next to a side entrance of the school. Police later arrived and moved the man along.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from a motel on the 100 block of Bank Street reported an ongoing issue with customers’ vehicles being broken into in an outside parking lot. The caller requested more police patrols in the area to deter the break-ins.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported a man who was trespassing on his front porch. The caller said that the man may have had a weapon, and requested that he be moved along by police.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Wolf Road reported that a person described as a squatter had just cut their water line with bolt cutters. Deputies who responded to the situation reported that the incident appeared to be a part of an ongoing civil dispute between a landlord and a tenant.

2:09 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a car that was weaving in and out of traffic on the roadway. The vehicle was described as a silver Ford F-150.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported that a man was bleeding after being attacked by a dog nearby. The man appeared to be agitated but declined medical treatment, the caller said.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road, near Veysel Place, reported that an unknown man had showed up at her residence, was throwing trash, and had then assaulted her by pulling her hair when she asked him what he was doing. Deputies were unable to locate the alleged offender, and the woman requested more police patrols in the area.

— Stephen Wyer