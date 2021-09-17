Nevada County police blotter: Woman asks if she’s allowed to shoot neighbor’s barking dogs with a paintball gun

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:05 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Buena Vista Street reported that someone had siphoned gas from a company vehicle during the previous night.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from a restaurant on the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was yelling and threatening him, and had tried to throw something at the caller before leaving.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported that his ex-girlfriend had harassed him and pointed what appeared to be a fake gun at him from her vehicle while driving by. A police report was taken of the incident.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 500 block of East Main Street reported ongoing issues with transients going through the business’ garbage and leaving it all over the area. The caller added that the transients were camping behind the store, and requested that extra police patrols be conducted in the area.





5:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Mill Street reported a shoplifting incident. The suspect apparently stole some items from the store and pushed the store owner before fleeing on foot. The owner then chased the suspect and the two individuals were reportedly engaged in an altercation at the time of the call.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, off Highway 49, reported a man who was walking in and out of traffic and brandishing a machete. The caller later said that someone had pulled over and had successfully managed to calm the man down and deescalate the situation.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Silver Way, near Honeysuckle Lane, reported that her ex had violated a restraining order in place by sending text messages.

2:39 p.m. — A property owner from Woodridge Drive, near Higgins Road, reported ongoing issues with transients apparently camping next to a yogurt shop and taking up residence on a sidewalk in a way that was negatively affecting nearby businesses. The caller requested that the transients be asked not to camp on the premises and also asked for extra police patrols in the area.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Cruzon Grade Road reported ongoing issues with a neighbor’s dogs barking and coming onto her property. The caller asked if she was legally allowed to shoot the dogs with a paintball gun if they came onto her property again, and was told “no” by dispatch.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Town Talk Road reported seeing an illegal drug deal in the area.

— Stephen Wyer