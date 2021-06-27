Nevada County police blotter: Woman asks husband to leave their house for partying too hard with friends

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saturday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from Rincon Way, near Hidden Ranch Road, reported a woman who was apparently breaking into a house by climbing through a window. The caller later reported that the woman had now locked herself in a bathroom in the house.

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Manzanita and Mountain Air drives reported one of her neighbors who was possibly intoxicated yelling loudly and banging things around at his residence. Deputies apparently later contacted the individual, who agreed to quiet down.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Indian Flat and Cement Hill roads reported a woman who appeared disoriented standing in the middle of the roadway and obstructing traffic. The woman was described only as wearing dark, torn up clothing.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported that her ex-boyfriend had stolen her dog the previous night.





3:41 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Frontier Lane, near Sun Ranch Road, reported that his neighbor was shooting a firearm in violation of a restraining order that supposedly had prohibited the neighbor from using a firearm. A police report was taken of the incident.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road and Ridge Top Court reported that she was asking her husband to leave their house because he was blaring loud music from his car and had friends over at the house who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

8:25 a.m. — A caller near Broad and Spring streets reported a woman walking around who was screaming and yelling loudly. The woman was described as wearing a white shirt with a black rag on her head, and carrying a backpack.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported seeing two men making an exchange of what appeared to be illegal drugs.

