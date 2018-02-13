Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman arrested on charges of tagging signs

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:56 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an ongoing issue with a person who had been coming in for the past two years and trying to start fights with other customers. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported someone attacked him. The person had belongings on a stick. An arrest was made on charges of threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of East Main Street reported vandalism to a sign. The caller said someone spray painted the country club sign with orange paint.

11:53 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Walsh Street and Pleasant Street reported a homeless man parked a trailer at the location and was putting trash in the street and starting at children and elderly women. The person moved along.

Recommended Stories For You

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a passenger window smashed with a rock while the caller was eating.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported a wallet stolen out of an unlocked truck. Cards had been used at Del Oro and Safeway.

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of West Main Street. An arrest was made on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.

12:57 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1400 block of Segsworth Way. A person was arrested on charges of forging or falsifying a car registration.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

2:09 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive. A person was arrested on charges of possession of burglary tools, three probation violations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:52 a.m. — A person from Sunset Ridge Drive reported a man sleeping in a vehicle. The man moved along.

10:14 a.m. — A person on East Main Street flagged down an officer regarding a woman tagging street signs and business signs. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism and receiving known stolen property.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from Gem Lane reported vagrants living in his RV on his property. The caller said he asked them to leave and they refused. The caller called back saying the people left after he told them he called law enforcement.

1:31 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Marysville Road and Highway 49 reported being punched in the face by an unknown assailant.

4:06 p.m. — A caller near Clover Leaf Court reported she was scammed out of her entire bank account.

8:19 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported her and her roommate had been receiving text messages from an unknown person who said he lived in Smartsville and was making threatening statements to look out the window. The person said he knew where the roommate worked and 15 minutes previously told them he was outside the residence.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a juvenile punched him in the head twice three hours previous.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue left he line open. A man was heard yelling at a woman. The woman kept saying "OK" then stated the address very quickly and said "please help me." An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize.

5:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Cottage Street and Broad Street was a woman possibly on drugs making strange statements. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

— Ross Maak