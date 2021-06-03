Nevada County police blotter: Woman arrested for stealing from convenience store

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:48 a.m. — A caller reported an assault and battery in the 100 block of McKnight Way at a service station. The assault occurred at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The caller told police no medical assistance was required.

4:59 p.m. — A caller reported a woman in a white pickup driving on the wrong side of the road at Bennett and East Main streets. The woman was last seen in front of a service station.

10:56 a.m. — A caller reported a suspected burglary committed by two woman at a building on East Main Street. The women tried to flood the building after gaining entry. The reporting party was not sure if anything was stolen.

6:14 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was reported by a caller throwing rocks into the street of the 200 block of Colfax Avenue. The subject sat under the sign of the business and took off his shoes.





7:02 p.m. — A juvenile reported she was sitting with a friend in the 600 block of Sutton Way when a man grabbed a bag sitting next to her and stole it. The caller said she did not want to say anything because she was afraid of what the suspect might do. The caller requested more police patrols in the area, but declined to press charges.

8:47 p.m. — A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Sutton Way. The caller said a female in a business took razors and hair care products. Police located her and after questioning arrested her for the theft and also prior warrants.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

3:04 p.m. — A caller reported from Greenhall and Hollydale roads that an unmarked, white delivery van was blocking a school bus. The reporting party confronted the suspect for driving too fast, and the suspect then threatened the reporting party.

4:30 p.m. — A caller at Torrey Pines Drive, near Lake Shore North and Kingston Lane, witnessed a “child predator” in the area. The subject is not supposed to be at Lake of the Pines per a court order, as it is too close to schools. The subject had been staying at an address the past two nights and is in the process of moving.

11:04 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a suspicious vehicle, a white Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu, with its driver side rear end smashed in at Nevada and Broad streets. Someone with the vehicle is throwing things out the window.

— William Roller