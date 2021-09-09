Nevada County police blotter: Woman arrested for drunkenness, drug use, after walking into traffic

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:21 p.m. — A caller from a motel on the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man who was screaming and cursing at motel staff.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported seeing a theft take place on live video surveillance, with the thief allegedly stealing materials and equipment from a construction site.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man who was bleeding from the head walking down the street, falling down at least once. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene to provide treatment.

1:30 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported that her roommate had stolen two antique cameras from her worth $1,000 each.





9:03 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Blue Horizon Court, near Melody Road, reported a dog that was being abused.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road reported the theft of multiple vehicles under unclear circumstances. A report of the incident was taken.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Alta Sierra Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported that she needed a restraining order against a mentally ill individual who she claimed was a threat to her safety.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, off Flume Street, reported that two unidentified individuals had pulled up and smashed their car window with an unclear object. Multiple witnesses purportedly witnessed the incident, and a police report was taken.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported two homeless individuals who were stepping into traffic and causing issues. Deputies responded and arrested an adult female, who was charged with public drunkenness, theft, and two drug-related charges.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that she had been threatened by her ex via text. Deputies advised her of the restraining order process.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road, near Oak Knoll Lane, reported an issue with a neighbor who was allegedly yelling and making threats.

11:10 p.m. — A man was arrested for domestic battery on Mystic Mine Road, near Golden Eagle Way, after a caller reported a domestic disturbance at a neighboring residence.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Argall Way, reported a shirtless driver who was swerving in and out of traffic and throwing water at other people from his car.

