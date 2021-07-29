Nevada County police blotter: Woman arrested at hospital after being aggressive toward staff

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:31 a.m. — A caller from a homeless services center on the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported an ongoing issue with a man coming into the premises who had been repeatedly asked not to do so. The man was also holding a 6-inch knife, although he was not threatening anyone with it, staff reported.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported that his rental car had been stolen. The car was described as a 2021 white Hyundai Elantra.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a group of eight juveniles on skateboards who were trespassing on her property, harassing her, and flipping her off.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bank Street reported that someone had thrown a bottle of soda at her, which hit her in the back.





10:52 p.m. — A caller from a hospital on the 800 block of East Main Street reported a female patient who was screaming at staff and refusing to follow the hospital’s policies. Police responded and arrested the woman.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9:08 a.m. — A caller near Donner Pass Road and Lake Angela Drive reported being verbally and physically assaulted in his workplace. The caller requested documentation of the incident to provide to his work compensation lawyer.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from a restaurant on Lakeshore North, in Lake of the Pines, reported that someone who was restrained by a court order from being on the premises had shown up and pushed a staff member. The suspect left on a golf cart and a police report was taken of the incident.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Hidden Valley Road, near the cross streets of Cachuma Court and Utah Road, reported an ongoing issue with several people repeatedly trespassing on his property.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Julie Ranch Road reported hearing two gunshots nearby. The caller stated that this has been an ongoing issue.

— Stephen Wyer