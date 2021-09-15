Nevada County police blotter: Woman arrested after running around naked

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:46 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street said that she wanted to turn herself in to law enforcement because she had multiple outstanding warrants.

3:12 a.m. — A woman was arrested outside of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a caller reported that the woman was running around naked in the hospital’s parking lot.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive and Sutton Way reported a woman who was allegedly jumping in front of cars, spitting on them, and trying to open people’s car doors. That woman was later arrested by police for battery and resisting arrest.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man who was purportedly causing a disturbance at the business by slamming doors and yelling at people.





2:18 p.m. — A caller from a school on the 10000 block of Squirrel Creek Road reported a parent who was apparently causing an altercation and behaving belligerently.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road claimed that a PG&E crew was trespassing by working on his property without permission. The situation was mediated and all parties were advised of the civil process for handling such issues.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from a business near Via Borgins and Laws Ranch Cross Road reported that the business had received some threatening phone calls from a customer who was upset for unknown reasons. The customer had apparently threatened bodily harm to at least one staff member, the caller said.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Duggans Road, near Palm Court, reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s pigs getting into his yard.

4:15 p.m. — A man was arrested at Western Gateway Park after a caller reported that the suspect had repeatedly been making violent threats while the caller was walking their dog. The suspect was arrested for making threats of bodily harm and for violating the terms of a previous probation order.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported an issue with an individual who was staying on the caller’s property and refusing to leave.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Green Haven Lane reported that her 17-year-old daughter had physically assaulted her with a phone cord, and was now threatening to stab her. A police report was taken of the incident.

— Stephen Wyer