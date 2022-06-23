Nevada County police blotter: Window knocking concerns caller because of machete attack last week

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:19 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of helmets, sentimental items, kitchen items, and tools.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported a puppy with a collar, but no tags, showed up on their property a couple of hours ago. They requested the puppy be picked up.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield reported a female yelling about making Nancy Pelosi’s husband pay for what he did, then saying that CHP is referring her to call 911. The caller hung up when she was asked to confirm that there was no emergency.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Stanley Way reported ongoing theft from items in the house from their ex-wife.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported his neighbor was attempting to hit his family and animals with his vehicle.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported vague threats from unknown numbers and believes the suspect is using messaging apps to conceal her identity.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Pines Drive reported multiple trailers near the pumps with “tweakers.”

7:36 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a male drinking in his vehicle parked at the pumps.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported her German shepherd/husky puppy named Ahura was missing.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield reported three dogs in distress in a gray Honda Civic.

9:11 p.m. — A caller reported someone just knocked on his window very loudly, and was concerned because someone broke down his neighbor’s door with a machete last week.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported he saw another flashlight on his property walking across the meadow and was worried something bad was going to happen.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from Mystic Road reported a runaway 15-year-old girl. She was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Orion Way reported their neighbor’s barking dog.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Black Bear Lane reported she could see flashlights on her property.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported she was just assaulted by a subject she was involved in a court case with and was hit in the face.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male was with a young, very intoxicated woman, and that he was told previously that the male may have been involved in sexual assault in the past.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported he could hear a female screaming and a male yelling after her.

— The Union staff