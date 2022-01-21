Nevada County police blotter: Wife reports husband for ID theft, claims he’s getting married

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:41 a.m. — A caller near Country Circle and Indian Flat Road reported a subject stalking her.

3:23 a.m. — A caller near Rocking Start Court and Long Valley Road reported a male with breathing issues. The reporting party was not in a fight.

3:24 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Auburn roads reported he was out of fuel and was then transferred to California Highway Patrol.

3:42 a.m. — A caller reported her boyfriend was hurting her mother. The reporting party was in another room but heard yelling.





4:14 a.m.— A caller near Weber Street, between Owl Road and Hile streets, reported loud drum and bass music coming from the area and claimed that it was an ongoing issue.

8:04 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported he just showed up to take his friend to court, and even though her vehicle was in the parking lot, she was not in her room.

8:08 a.m. —A caller near Retrac Way, between Thornberry Way and Hilltop Drive, reported her neighbor using a chainsaw, possibly violating their restraining order.

11:15 a.m. — A caller near the Interstate 80 ramp, close to Farad Road, reported a woman walking in the roadway without pants.

11:50 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road, between Blackledge Road and Lake Wildwood Drive, reported that the library is curbside pick up only, but people forced themselves in without wearing masks. The reporting party would like to press charges for trespassing.

12:46 p.m. — A caller near Grass View Lane and Inside Straight reported PG&E employees trying to enter the property. Their vaccination status was unverified. The reporting party called to ask what he could do.

2:37 p.m. —A caller near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported that one man and two women entered the County Clerk’s Office and assaulted the staff there. They did not have weapons and the reporting party indicated that they were upset about “something having to do with county meetings.”

4:52 p.m. — A caller near Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported a female was attacked by two males. The reporting party was disabled and overheard the dispute escalate.

5:13 p.m. —A caller from near Chaparral Circle, between Buckeye Circle and Skipper Court, reported that a UC Davis doctor got a call from a patient who believes her husband may be putting poison in her oatmeal.

9:47 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Brindle Pony Road and Penn Valley Drive, reported her husband was committing identity theft and getting married again, although he is already married to her.

— Rebecca O’Neil