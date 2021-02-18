Nevada County police blotter: Vet hospital reports multiple pets injured by coyote

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman yelling at customers and refusing to leave, and waving around a meth pipe. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as an outstanding warrant.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported an attempted burglary to a maintenance shed. No items were stolen, but there was about $150 in damage.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Solar Drive reported a fraudulent unemployment claim.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a theft.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Bank and Tinloy streets reported a baby was left in a vehicle overnight. It could not be located.

3 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported an injury accident.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported two men trying to break open a door to a building with a crowbar.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported two men trying to steal a vehicle, who then left.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a naked woman running around. She could not be located.

7:47 p.m. — A man from the 1300 block of Main Street reported a person “he used to know” was threatening to mess him up.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a stolen vehicle. It was a friend playing a prank.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Little Valley Road reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman at the intersection. A woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse.

8:35 a.m. — A woman from Peardon Road reported neighbor dogs attacked her dog.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Rocker and Rough and Ready roads reported the theft of a check from a group mailbox. The caller discovered it was stolen prior to delivery and cashed in Minnesota.

11:29 a.m. — A caller from a pet emergency hospital reported treating several pets with injuries from a coyote in the Quaker Hill Cross Road area.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Dobbins Drive reported a scam involving an elderly victim.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Sesame Street reported two people in a car just stole mail. They could not be located.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the Peardale-Chicago Park fire station reported a neighbor tried to flatten a fire truck tire in an ongoing dispute.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Martinsburg Lane reported a pig just showed up and would not be scared off.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported a man just went through the gate and held up his phone with a message stating, “Can you please call the police, a woman just got in my car and I don’t know who she is.” A person was advised of outstanding warrants.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the Ridge Wildflower Trail reported a truck stuck on the canal and a group of young adults drinking beer. Nothing was located.

4 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a reckless driver who slammed on his brakes, causing a pipe to fall off the caller’s truck. It did not hit the other vehicle but the driver got out of his vehicle and started banging on the caller’s window, then followed him home and now was threatening him over the phone. The suspect was possibly the victim of a hit-and-run, but was unwilling to make a report.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive reported an ongoing issue with juveniles coming down the hill on body boards.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported ongoing thefts from a job site with an estimated loss of $2,000.

11:18 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported a drunken man was threatening to shoot himself and then fired a shot into the air. He was taken to the hospital.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:49 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road and Clay Street reported the theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.

— Liz Kellar