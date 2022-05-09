Nevada County police blotter: Vehicles blocking area near Scotts Flat Road, Highway 20

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:10 p.m. — A caller at Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal behind a business. The subject vehicle was a motorhome. The caller stated there were two subjects who approached a vehicle, something was handed off and the subjects walked away.

4:03 p.m. — A 911 caller from South School Street reported two adults fighting in the yellow house next to the school. A man was in a minivan and a woman was yelling about something being stolen as she was trying to get into the vehicle as it was backing up with the door open.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:08 a.m. — A caller at a Penn Valley shopping center was assaulted by a man in a black-hooded sweatshirt, black hat and plaid pajama bottoms while holding two alcoholic drinks. The caller stated the subject tried to take her phone away.

3:13 p.m. — A 911 caller on Crowsnest Lane reported someone threatened to kill the caller because the caller’s nephew would not smoke cannabis. That person was in her vehicle in the driveway because she was tripping after smoking cannabis.

Saturday

10:06 a.m. — A caller at Juniper Street and Floriston Way reported they left their vehicle unlocked and wallets and laptops were taken.

2:08 p.m. — A caller at Scotts Flat Road and Highway 20 reported a large event happening with vehicles parked along the road and bicycles blocking traffic and not following rules of the road. The caller stated she came around the corner and almost hit them and had to slam on the breaks.

Sunday

12:04 p.m. — A 911 caller from Brooks and Lower Colfax roads reported someone stole everything out of his house and every tool out of his garage.

12:08 p.m. — A 911 caller from a store on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a subject with an automatic long gun shot at five people in the store and was asking for car keys and wallets. The caller said a woman was kidnapped in a white Honda Accord.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:38 a.m. — A caller at Prospect Court and Clay Street reported a subject living in a yellow camper van, possibly using the shrubbery as a restroom. He requested they be moved along.

Saturday

7:47 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street reported a man by the pharmacy harassing customers.

— William Roller