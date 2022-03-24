Nevada County police blotter: Vehicle with keys inside gets stolen

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

10:51 a.m. — A caller at Hoyts Crossing and the South Yuba River, along with a parent/guardian in the Sheriff’s Office lobby, reported an assault that occurred Tuesday to a juvenile by four women.

1:16 p.m. — A 911 caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Grange Court reported a female diving a white Ford F-150 with a red camper shell who appeared to be under the influence. The caller stated the subject was unable to walk in the parking lot. A child was with the subject. The vehicle was currently parked and the subject was inside.

1:58 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported he left his keys in his white 2003 Hyundai Accent, and it was stolen. The passenger window had plastic wrap on it.

2:22 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Hesche Avenue requested a person be removed from his property. The caller stated the person had been staying in a trailer on the caller’s property. The caller asked the subject to leave.





6:17 p.m. — A caller at Boca Reservoir reported two juveniles in a raft were far away from the shore. There were no signs of distress, but the caller was concerned they won’t be able to make it home due to the wind and the sky getting dark.

6:28 p.m. — A caller at Old Downieville Highway and American Hill Road reported squatting issues. Per caller, friends went to the property and two subjects were in hammocks with a dog. No one was supposed to be on the property. The caller stated they cannot return to the property until subjects were moved along.

— William Roller