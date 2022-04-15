Nevada County police blotter: Vehicle reported on Bridgeport Bridge
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
10:20 a.m. — A caller from Mallory Court said they will be doing target practice for the next hour or so.
10:46 a.m. — A 911 caller from Interstate 80 and Highway 20 inquired about chains. The trucker was informed this was not an appropriate use of 911 and was referred to contact CHP non-emergency dispatch or Caltrans road conditions.
12:39 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pleasant Valley Road and Sanctuary Road reported a subject drove around the gate and was on the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. The call was transferred to State Parks.
2:26 p.m. — A reporting party on Mooney Flat Road said the two Great Pyrenees were back and attacked chickens on the caller’s property.
4:43 p.m. — A 911 call from an employee off Highway 49 in North San Juan reported a customer just picked up a juvenile from the side of the road, possibly a runaway from Milhous, now known as Mountain Valley. After contacting Mountain Valley staff, the subject is not missing. CHP unit made contact.
7:42 p.m. — A 911 call was transferred to Cal Fire for a fallen tree with power lines down along the 11000 block of Alta Sierra Drive.
9:12 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a female trying to get into a neighbor’s house along Butterfly Drive that resulted in the arrest of an adult. The neighbor was not home and a woman with a black eye, who the caller said he let her into his house to use, was saying incoherent things.
9:44 p.m. — A reporting party said a small tree was hanging in the roadway along East Bennett Road and Diamond Court. His antenna hit the tree as he passed by.
11:27 p.m. — A 911 call reported a vehicle with no chains, stuck in the snow on the shoulder one mile before Soda Springs.
— Elias Funez
