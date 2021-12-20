Nevada County police blotter: Vehicle hits concrete college sign
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
3:44 a.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street reported a woman just stole a coffee and was refusing to leave the store.
11:36 a.m. — A caller near Olympia Park road reported Taco Bell being robbed.
2:28 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn and Race streets reported a man lying in the sidewalk.
2:47 p.m. — A caller near East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a 30-pound black-and-white dog running loose.
7:39 p.m. — A caller near Sierra College and Litton drives reported a vehicle hit the Sierra College concrete sign.
11:57 p.m. — A caller near West McKnight Way reported vehicles doing burnouts.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
12:08 a.m. — A 911 caller near Horton Street and Penn Valley Drive reported a suspicious male looked into the house.
7:01 a.m. — A caller near Indian Springs and Spenceville roads requested a welfare check on a dark brown horse at the intersection that has not gotten food in a while.
9:50 a.m. — A caller on Ridge Road and Gold Pan Avenue reported she had a prowler last night after she found footsteps in the snow on her deck this morning.
10:28 a.m. — A caller near Jayhawk Drive, Humming Bird Drive and Sand Piper Way reported a deer in the back of the house.
12:17 p.m. — A caller near Blind Shady Road, Purdon Road and Wild Fern Place reported a missing dark brown llama with no collar.
6:55 p.m. — A 911 caller near Wasatch reported a customer pulled a gun on him as he was delivering propane.
— Rebecca O’Neil
