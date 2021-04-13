Nevada County police blotter: vehicle collision involving ambulance.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
9:58 a.m. — A caller near a school in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a suspicious white mobile home following a group of children as they walked.
1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported seeing two dogs left in a hot vehicle in a parking lot.
2:30 p.m. — A caller at a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue said that a customer had passed out from consuming inhalants on the premises.
2:33 p.m. — A caller near West Main and South Auburn streets reported a man verbally harassing a group of city employees, pretending to shoot them with his hands and yelling threats.
2:47 p.m. — A caller at a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a transient had threatened him with bodily harm.
4:15 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a man walking out in front of oncoming traffic.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported that their bicycle had been stolen. The caller said that they had video footage of the theft.
5:53 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Dorsey Drive and the Highway 49 ramp reported a vehicle collision between a red suburban and an ambulance. The caller said that the ambulance had been flipped over onto its side as a result of the accident.
6:37 p.m. — A caller at a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a female employee had been involuntarily kissed by a man who had also stolen a drink from the business before leaving on foot.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:01 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Buttercup Court near Long Valley Road reported a woman outside who was attempting to cut a lock on the caller’s front gate. The woman fled the scene while the caller was on the line.
2:28 p.m. — A caller at South Ponderosa Way, near Shooting Star Lane and McCourtney Road, reported an aggressive male at his residence who had shoved his sister and then left in a gray Chevy Malibu.
7:21 p.m. — A caller near Lazy Valley Road and Quincy Lane reported that a dog in the vicinity was harassing pedestrians and had recently attacked multiple people.
10:49 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mystery Lane and Rough and Ready Highway reported that her home camera surveillance system had notified her of a burglary at her residence. The caller told police that she could see two male subjects on camera removing various items from her home before leaving in a gray truck.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:09 p.m. — A caller near Zion Street reported a van swerving all over the road that had almost hit several vehicles.
— Stephen Wyer
