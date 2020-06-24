Nevada County police blotter: Unlocked car, with keys inside, reported stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:59 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man pushing a shopping cart who was harassing workers and looking into vehicles.

8 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported that someone ruined the handlebars of a motorcycle and carved a racial slur onto it.

8:09 a.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported a man sleeping in his vehicle and urinating in the parking lot. When contacted, the man told officers he was waiting for his storage unit to open.

9:13 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported transients living behind a parking lot and illegally parking in that lot.

1:13 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a very inebriated person on the front lawn who had trouble standing.

1:55 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Pleasant Street reported someone left a bag of feces and urinated in front of the caller’s gate.

2:34 p.m. — A woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Mill Street. It was unlocked, and there was a second set of keys inside the car.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

2:12 a.m. — A caller on Boquest Drive, near Purdon Road, contacted dispatchers and said she didn’t have an emergency. Instead, she needed the non-emergency number to the Sacramento Police Department. The caller was given the number and advised about calling 911. At 2:30 a.m. the caller again contacted dispatch, saying she wanted to speak with any officer at any agency about Child Protective Services. The caller berated dispatch about phone numbers she said didn’t work.

10:11 a.m. — A caller on Daisy Blue Mine Road reported that a bear was killing their chickens and destroying property.

2:59 p.m. — A caller on Madrone Court, near Cypress Point Way, reported finding a loaded handgun on the side of the road over the weekend.

3:27 p.m. — A caller on Old Mill Road, near Clarks Road, reported vandalism and stolen tools from overnight.

4:30 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive reported a transient, who had assaulted her in the past, was walking around with his pants down.

6:11 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road, near Jaime Way, reported that a neighbor had run over the caller’s equipment in a 4Runner. The caller then heard a crash and grew concerned because the neighbor had been shooting guns and drinking.

9:50 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Sun Forest Drive, reported people at a school breaking items and vandalizing the property.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

6:12 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported a man was trying to break into a car.

7:45 a.m. — A caller near Gold Flat Road and Railroad Avenue reported people playing guitar and drums late into the night.

9:26 a.m. — A caller on Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported people are regularly driving through a construction zone to access a parking lot.

— Alan Riquelmy