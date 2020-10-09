Nevada County police blotter: Unknown man appears to enter caller’s house by accident, takes off

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

5:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported someone had put traffic cones in the slow lane.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Idaho Maryland Road, reported another vehicle had cut them off and was weaving in and out of traffic.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported finding a female subject on their neighbor’s property. The subject had stated she was supposed to be there, but when the caller contacted their neighbor, they said they had no idea who the woman was.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Sutton Way, reported a neighbor was putting items on her porch.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a shooting at a park, and then realized her children were playing a prank and stated no shooting had occurred.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:03 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported issues with bear cubs in the area.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive, near Evening Star Drive, reported a raccoon was lying on the side of the road, still alive after having been hit by a car.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive, near Retrac Way, reported a neighbor had made threats over the caller’s dog barking.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Ginger Loop, near Strawberry Court, reported a buck had its antlers stuck in a hammock on their property.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Nishinam Gulch Road, reported a large boulder in the roadway.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from Mackinaw Way, near Perimeter Road, reported someone had entered her property and stolen the tops off her personal medical marijuana plants.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a dog had been barking for hours.

7:40 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Banner Lava Cap Road, reported a rubbery, chemical smell in the area.

9:18 a.m. — A caller listed only as calling from Nevada City reported PG&E was cutting down trees. The caller stated they were a lawyer and that it’s not legal for PG&E to be doing this.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Pinewoods Road, reported a suspicious man had walked into their house. The caller stated that, when confronted, the subject acted like it was an accident and took off.

— Victoria Penate