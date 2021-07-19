Nevada County police blotter: Unhappy customer throws soda all over store employee

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a woman had thrown soda all over an employee at the business before leaving.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from a movie theater on the 300 block of Sutton Way claimed that they had a video recording of a man punching a woman in the movie theater in what appeared to be a domestic violence case.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a group of juveniles who had reportedly pepper sprayed someone and stolen some items from a nearby store. The juveniles reportedly left the area in an older Honda Civic sedan.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday





11:07 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported that their roommate had threatened to kill the caller’s dog. The caller requested to have the roommate removed from the property.

12:34 p.m. — A man calling from Darlene Court, near Stinson Drive, reported that a friend of his had thrown him across the room, after an argument between the two had escalated. The caller said that he did not require medical attention.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Ravine Road reported hearing someone shooting a gun near a creek. The caller said that they did not know the exact source of the gunshots, but mentioned that they were worried about possible fire danger.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Wild Oak Road reported that there had been a prowler in their house. A police report was taken of the incident.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Shadow Pines Drive, near Limerick Lane, reported that a nearby residence was full of illegal drugs.

7:30 p.m. — A caller from Norambagua Lane reported that she was being beaten by an unspecified individual. The incident apparently also involved someone being threatened with a shotgun, although it was not clear who had made the threats. Sheriff’s deputies later arrived and arrested an adult individual after assessing the incident.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported that someone had broken into a locked shed of hers and stolen some motorcycle gear.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane, near Donner Oaks Road, reported a suspicious woman hiding out behind his vehicle who took off when he went to his car.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

11:01 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Broad Street reported a woman trespassing on his property and screaming expletives at people passing by.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Highway 49, reported a man in a white Dodge Charger vehicle with stuffed animals hanging out of the car and apparently recording a woman across the street.

— Stephen Wyer