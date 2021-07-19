Nevada County police blotter: Unhappy customer throws soda all over store employee
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
1:30 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a woman had thrown soda all over an employee at the business before leaving.
6:31 p.m. — A caller from a movie theater on the 300 block of Sutton Way claimed that they had a video recording of a man punching a woman in the movie theater in what appeared to be a domestic violence case.
8:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a group of juveniles who had reportedly pepper sprayed someone and stolen some items from a nearby store. The juveniles reportedly left the area in an older Honda Civic sedan.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sunday
11:07 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported that their roommate had threatened to kill the caller’s dog. The caller requested to have the roommate removed from the property.
12:34 p.m. — A man calling from Darlene Court, near Stinson Drive, reported that a friend of his had thrown him across the room, after an argument between the two had escalated. The caller said that he did not require medical attention.
1:49 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Ravine Road reported hearing someone shooting a gun near a creek. The caller said that they did not know the exact source of the gunshots, but mentioned that they were worried about possible fire danger.
3:32 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Wild Oak Road reported that there had been a prowler in their house. A police report was taken of the incident.
3:51 p.m. — A caller from Shadow Pines Drive, near Limerick Lane, reported that a nearby residence was full of illegal drugs.
7:30 p.m. — A caller from Norambagua Lane reported that she was being beaten by an unspecified individual. The incident apparently also involved someone being threatened with a shotgun, although it was not clear who had made the threats. Sheriff’s deputies later arrived and arrested an adult individual after assessing the incident.
7:45 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported that someone had broken into a locked shed of hers and stolen some motorcycle gear.
9:34 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane, near Donner Oaks Road, reported a suspicious woman hiding out behind his vehicle who took off when he went to his car.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday
11:01 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Broad Street reported a woman trespassing on his property and screaming expletives at people passing by.
2:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Highway 49, reported a man in a white Dodge Charger vehicle with stuffed animals hanging out of the car and apparently recording a woman across the street.
— Stephen Wyer
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User