Nevada County police blotter: Under the influence golfers cause for concern

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported hearing a man scream three times, then it went quiet. The scream came from the right side of his house. No one was able to be located.

1:37 a.m. — A 911 caller from Boulder Street, slurring his words, couldn’t find his pot pipe, then found it. Caller, under the influence, spoke about fraud in 1993, stated he was OK and did not need law enforcement. The call was cleared by contact.

8:07 a.m. — Grand theft was reported along Brooks Road after a caller reported a vehicle and trailer were stolen. The call was handled by dispatch.

8:35 a.m. — A caller reported a woman with blue hair walking down the road along the Donner Summit Bridge crying with one shoe on. The caller thought the female was in distress and may need help. CHP was unable to locate her.





1:37 p.m. — A disturbance was reported along Norlene Way after a caller reported her daughter was suicidal, freaking out, and physical. The caller requested pressing charges against the juvenile and boyfriend. The caller locked herself in her bedroom and the boyfriend possibly picked up the juvenile in a vehicle.

1:43 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported along Oak Tree Road near a school. The caller referenced suspected drug sales.

2:30 p.m. — A caller off Horton Street reported a raccoon that possibly had rabies and was walking in circles.

3:58 p.m. — A trespasser on NID property near Taylor Crossing Road was arrested.

4:01 p.m. — A caller off Pine Knoll Court reported ongoing threats over the phone while at work in Grass Valley and while at home.

4:25 p.m. — A caller off Harvey Road reported locating a bat during the daytime and wanted contact from animal control. A report was taken.

5:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported off Mayflower Drive after a vehicle was broken into.

5:33 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bite off Banner Lava Cap and Old Tunnel Road. Per reporting party, a woman’s arm was covered in blood and so was the dog. Cal Fire was staging due to the dog still being at large in an NID ditch on the south side of Banner Lava Cap. A report was taken.

7:14 p.m. — A caller off Tammy Way reported a group of subjects coming off the golf course under the influence and barely able to walk. The caller was concerned they would drive away when they completed their round in about 30 minutes.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:51 a.m. — A caller reported a black-and-white pit pull running loose in the area of Broad Street and Union Alley. The call was cleared by contact.

12:52 p.m. — A caller reported a bicycle rider on the Golden Center Freeway near Broad Street. The call was handled by dispatch.

7:36 p.m. — A bus line reported a disabled vehicle with a man and woman on the shoulder, about 1.5 miles north of the junction of Highways 20 and 49. The call was transferred to CHP.

— Elias Funez