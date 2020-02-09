Nevada County Police Blotter: UFO’s spotted in the sky

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saturday

4:12 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported former friend stole some necklaces from her unlocked vehicle.

5:46 a.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported 20 white colored UFO’s appearing in the sky and heading south.

8:45 a.m. — A caller from Pauls Place reported their landlord turning off their water after the caller paid rent.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported an injured deer on the shoulder of the road.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a stray older dog walking into the Don Baggett Theater. The reporter called back to inform the officer that there was an individual standing by the dog.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported she was held down by five males and beaten, and cut in the face with a knife. The caller said the males also beat up her husband. Both individuals denied medical attention.

— Sam Corey