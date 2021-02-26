Nevada County police blotter: Two callers report thefts of catalytic converters

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle while he was eating at a restaurant.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Richardson Street reported a vehicle was blocking the entrance to a building.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that, earlier that morning, two male subjects got out of a vehicle which was parked in front of her and stole the catalytic converter from her vehicle.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported someone was driving very slowly and in and out of traffic.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported he was working on a house and his tenant was outside taking pictures of him. The tenant also called, and stated that she was taking pictures because of a mold situation, but her landlord was yelling and swearing at her to stop taking pictures.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Hirschdale, reported a husky on the side of the Interstate.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Pingree Road, reported a poodle was loose on the side of the highway. The caller stated that they tried to contain the dog, but it tried to bite them.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Mote Lane, reported a man was acting erratic, picking up logs, asking the caller about pruning apple trees, and talking about transients burning things down.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Nob Hill Drive, near Shannon Way, reported they had dispatched an ill possum and their puppy came into contact with it, causing the caller to become concerned about rabies. They were informed that testing was not needed because possums are not subject to rabies.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Country Heights Drive, near Deer Meadow Drive, reported two large, friendly dogs showed up on his property.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Mystery Lane, reported loose goats in the roadway.

7:00 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Lone Star Road, reported that, an hour and a half beforehand, another vehicle had forced her out of her lane.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a vehicle was parked with several other vehicles, all meeting together, and stated that they had seen vehicle there multiple times.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Silva Avenue, near Nimrod Street, reported they had found a threatening letter in their mailbox.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject threw a cigarette into his vehicle while walking by. The caller gave three updates on where the subject was headed, and was advised not to follow him, but the caller stated he didn’t want the subject to get away.

— Victoria Penate